Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest Sparks Political Firestorm in Kerala

The controversial arrest of Sabarimala Tantri Kadararu Rajeevaru in a gold loss case has intensified the political discourse in Kerala. Opposition parties, including the Congress, allege that the chief priest has been 'deliberately trapped', suggesting political machinations to divert attention from more influential figures allegedly involved.

The state's Law Minister, P Rajeev, countered these allegations, underscoring that certain atypical elements in the Vigilance Court's decision to grant bail are under scrutiny. The issue has further compounded as a court statement declared insufficient evidence against Rajeevaru, fueling more political strife.

The ruling CPI(M) party is steadfast, rejecting claims of political interference. It insists that no one involved, regardless of their position, will be spared. Meanwhile, the special investigation proceeds under the observation of the High Court division bench, striving for an impartial inquiry.

