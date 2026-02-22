BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra: A March Towards Assam Assembly Polls

The Assam BJP has announced an ambitious outreach initiative, the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, as a strategic move ahead of the assembly elections. Starting February 28, this march aims at connecting with the electorate across 34 constituencies, highlighting the BJP's agenda and accomplishments.

State party president Dilip Saikia detailed the yatra's itinerary, explaining that it will start in Dhekiajuli and cover regions influential in the upcoming polls. Significant involvement from party leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, underscores the event's importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Assam in mid-March, further amplifying BJP's campaign. With a targeted outreach of 1 lakh people daily and a grand rally anticipated in Guwahati, the BJP is gearing up its grassroots mobilization strategy ahead of the elections.

