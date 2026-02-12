Left Menu

Man, woman found dead in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, police suspect murder

Katyal said that prima facie, it is suspected that they were crushed to death with stones. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, he said, adding that the forensic team has collected evidence from the scene and the police are also examining CCTV footage.

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:18 IST
A man and woman were found dead with their heads crushed in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Thursday, police said. According to police, the deceased seemed to be aged between 24 and 25 years, and their heads appeared to have been crushed with a stone. Upon receiving information about the bodies in Haldwani's Galla Mandi area, Superintendent of Police (City) Manoj Katyal, arrived at the scene with the police force and inspected the scene, they said. Katyal said that prima facie, it is suspected that they were crushed to death with stones. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, he said, adding that the forensic team has collected evidence from the scene and the police are also examining CCTV footage. He added that the case is being investigated from all angles.

