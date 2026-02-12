Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Pentagon policy chief calls for NATO based on 'partnership rather than dependency' 

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby called on Thursday for NATO to be ‌based on "partnership rather than dependency" as he arrived for talks in Brussels with the military alliance’s defence ministers. At the start ⁠of Thursday's meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were stepping up to take more responsibility. "We are already seeing significant increases in allied defence spending," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Pentagon policy chief calls for NATO based on 'partnership rather than dependency' 

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby called on Thursday for NATO to be ‌based on "partnership rather than dependency" as he arrived for talks in Brussels with the military alliance's defence ministers. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not attending the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, with Colby, who holds the Pentagon's No. 3 post, ‌representing the U.S. instead. Hegseth's absence marks the second time in a row that a top Trump administration official ‌has skipped a NATO meeting, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio missed a gathering of the alliance's foreign ministers in December. Those absences and repeated tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European nations - most recently over Greenland - have prompted fresh questions from European officials and commentators about Washington's commitment ⁠to ​NATO, which for decades has been ⁠the foundation of the continent's defence. Trump has repeatedly called on European nations to increase their military spending and take more responsibility for their own ⁠security, reducing their reliance on the U.S. NATO leaders responded last year by agreeing to spend 5% of their GDP on defence ​and security-related investments.

COLBY SEES 'STRONG BASIS' FOR WORKING WITH EUROPEANS Colby offered some words of reassurance for European allies, declaring ⁠that "we have a really strong basis for working together" as European nations had agreed to lead the conventional defence of the continent.

"Now it's time to ⁠march ​out together, to be pragmatic," he told reporters, calling for an alliance "based on partnership rather than dependency, and really a return to what NATO was originally intended for". In a sign of the shifting balance in the alliance, NATO announced ⁠this week that the U.S. will turn over two of its major command posts - in Naples, Italy and Norfolk, ⁠Virginia - to European officers. At the start ⁠of Thursday's meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were stepping up to take more responsibility.

"We are already seeing significant increases in allied defence spending," he said. "Investment is up ‌by tens of billions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker College Youth Red Cross Students Joined Forces to Organize a World Cancer Day Awareness Programme

Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker College Youth Red Cross Studen...

 Global
2
Steps taken in Budget prove our resolve to build a resilient, self-reliant India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.

Steps taken in Budget prove our resolve to build a resilient, self-reliant I...

 India
3
Up to 35 million tonnes of fish wasted each year: Study

Up to 35 million tonnes of fish wasted each year: Study

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

UPDATE 1-Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026