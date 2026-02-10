Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Europe

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is embarking on a diplomatic trip to Europe, visiting Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary from February 13-16. This itinerary includes attending the Munich Security Conference and engaging in pivotal bilateral discussions.

In Bratislava on February 15, Rubio will meet with Slovak government representatives to solidify regional security strategies, enhance nuclear energy cooperation, and discuss NATO commitments.

On February 16, Rubio's agenda in Budapest involves discussions with Hungarian officials to strengthen ties regarding peace processes and energy partnerships between the U.S. and Hungary.

