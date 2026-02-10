Left Menu

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Europe

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary from February 13-16. He will attend the Munich Security Conference and hold bilateral talks focusing on energy and NATO commitments. Key meetings will address regional security interests and energy partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 04:01 IST
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Europe
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is embarking on a diplomatic trip to Europe, visiting Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary from February 13-16. This itinerary includes attending the Munich Security Conference and engaging in pivotal bilateral discussions.

In Bratislava on February 15, Rubio will meet with Slovak government representatives to solidify regional security strategies, enhance nuclear energy cooperation, and discuss NATO commitments.

On February 16, Rubio's agenda in Budapest involves discussions with Hungarian officials to strengthen ties regarding peace processes and energy partnerships between the U.S. and Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Administration Advocates for Stability in West Bank

Trump's Administration Advocates for Stability in West Bank

 United States
2
Trump Heads Negotiations on Gordie Howe Bridge's Future

Trump Heads Negotiations on Gordie Howe Bridge's Future

 Global
3
Court Temporarily Lifts Block on TPS Termination: A Debate on Immigration Policies

Court Temporarily Lifts Block on TPS Termination: A Debate on Immigration Po...

 Global
4
Justice Served: Court Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student

Justice Served: Court Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026