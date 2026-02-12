Left Menu

Manipur: Demonstrations in Churachandpur over Kuki MLA joining new govt

Hundreds of people on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Manipurs Churachandpur district, accusing MLA LM Khaute of betraying the Kuki Zo community by joining the new government led by Y Khemchand Singh. The protesters demonstrated near the MLAs residence in the district headquarters town but were timely dispersed by security forces following a brief scuffle, officials said.

12-02-2026
Hundreds of people on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Manipur's Churachandpur district, accusing MLA LM Khaute of betraying the Kuki Zo community by joining the new government led by Y Khemchand Singh. Members of the Vaiphei Women's Association raised slogans, branding the MLA a ''traitor'' for ''ignoring public sentiments'' and joining the government amid the ethnic tensions. The protesters demonstrated near the MLA's residence in the district headquarters town but were timely dispersed by security forces following a brief scuffle, officials said. The Manipur Police dismissed reports that the residence of Khaute was attacked.

