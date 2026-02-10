Manipur's Quest for Peace: Collaborative Efforts Amid Unrest
Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho reveals ongoing efforts to identify those involved in violence at Litan, Ukhrul district. The government, civil society, and security forces are collaborating towards a solution, although challenges remain. Despite the unrest, positive developments are noted, while internet suspension in two sub-divisions continues as a precaution.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho announced ongoing efforts to pinpoint individuals linked to the violence in Litan, Ukhrul district. He emphasized the united front presented by the government, security forces, civil society groups, and other stakeholders in resolving the issue.
Despite current challenges, Dikho expressed optimism about improving conditions. He acknowledged the confusion caused by sudden firing and house burnings but noted progress as the situation stabilizes. However, those responsible for the unrest remain unidentified, prompting sustained efforts in that direction.
In response, the state government extended the internet suspension in specific areas vulnerable to social media misuse. The Home Department emphasized this measure aims to prevent inflammatory activities and maintain law and order in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
