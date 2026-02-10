Left Menu

Manipur's Quest for Peace: Collaborative Efforts Amid Unrest

Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho reveals ongoing efforts to identify those involved in violence at Litan, Ukhrul district. The government, civil society, and security forces are collaborating towards a solution, although challenges remain. Despite the unrest, positive developments are noted, while internet suspension in two sub-divisions continues as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:50 IST
Manipur's Quest for Peace: Collaborative Efforts Amid Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho announced ongoing efforts to pinpoint individuals linked to the violence in Litan, Ukhrul district. He emphasized the united front presented by the government, security forces, civil society groups, and other stakeholders in resolving the issue.

Despite current challenges, Dikho expressed optimism about improving conditions. He acknowledged the confusion caused by sudden firing and house burnings but noted progress as the situation stabilizes. However, those responsible for the unrest remain unidentified, prompting sustained efforts in that direction.

In response, the state government extended the internet suspension in specific areas vulnerable to social media misuse. The Home Department emphasized this measure aims to prevent inflammatory activities and maintain law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

 India
2
Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

 India
4
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026