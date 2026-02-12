2,400 Youth Selected at Amroha Kaushal Mahotsav: Jayant Chaudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary today handed over appointment letters to selected candidates at the Amroha Kaushal Mahotsav, reinforcing the Government’s focus on linking skill development directly with employment at the grassroots level.

The district-level employment and skilling drive witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 4,000 youth from Amroha and neighbouring districts appearing for interviews. Of them, over 2,400 candidates were selected and received job offers across multiple sectors.

55 Companies, Multi-Sector Hiring

More than 55 companies participated in the Kaushal Mahotsav, offering employment opportunities in key sectors including:

Automotive

Logistics

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

Services

The event functioned as a single-window platform, providing access to jobs, apprenticeships and career counselling — aligning with the Ministry’s emphasis on outcome-oriented skilling.

Also present were MP Shri Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar, MLA Shri Mahendra Singh Khadgawanshi, and senior Ministry officials including Shri Arun Yadav (DDG) and Shri V.S. Arvind (Director, MSDE).

“Bridging Talent and Opportunity”

Addressing the gathering on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Shri Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the potential of rural youth and local entrepreneurship.

“Platforms like the Kaushal Mahotsav play a crucial role in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. They bring industry to the doorstep of our youth, enabling them to access employment, apprenticeships and career guidance without having to migrate,” he said.

He urged young people to upgrade their skills through initiatives such as:

SOAR – Skilling for AI Readiness, preparing youth for emerging technology-driven roles

Participation in IndiaSkills Competition, enabling district-level talent to compete nationally and internationally

“Skill development today is about unlocking local potential and building global confidence,” he said, linking such initiatives to the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Strengthening the Skilling Ecosystem

The Kaushal Mahotsav was supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which facilitated grassroots mobilisation, industry coordination and on-ground execution.

The event forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing district-level outreach strategy to ensure employment and apprenticeship opportunities reach youth closer to their homes.

It also reflects broader reforms underway in India’s skilling ecosystem, including:

PMKVY 4.0

Expanded apprenticeships under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)

Modernisation of ITIs under the recently announced PM-SETU scheme

Expanding Kaushal Mahotsavs Nationwide

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to scaling up similar Kaushal Mahotsavs across the country to drive inclusive growth and create a skilled, future-ready workforce.

With over 2,400 youth securing employment in a single district event, the Amroha Kaushal Mahotsav stands as a strong example of the Government’s push to convert skilling initiatives into tangible job outcomes at the local level.