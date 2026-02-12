SUPREME COURT HIGHLIGHTS

Left Menu

LGD10 SC-LD MOVIE 121PM Observing that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of expression, the Supreme Court rapped filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title of his movie Ghooskhor Pandat.

Following are the top Supreme Court stories for Thursday: LGD8 SC-ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE (12:34PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh concerning retrospective environmental clearances to projects. **** LGD9 SC-MOVIE (12:42PM) **** You cannot denigrate a section of society by using such a title, the Supreme Court remarked while rapping filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on his film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. **** LGD10 SC-LD MOVIE (1:21PM) **** Observing that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of expression, the Supreme Court rapped filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title of his movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. **** LGD11 SC-DARGAH-PUJA (1:26PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the holding of puja within the premises of the Ladle Mashak Dargah and the samadhi of Hindu Saint Raghava Chaitanya in Karnataka's Aland during Mahashivaratri. **** LGD14 SC-RERA (3:47PM) **** The Supreme Court said it is high time all states rethought the constitution of the real estate regulatory authority (RERA) as the institution is doing nothing, except facilitating defaulting builders. **** LGD15 SC-MLA-ANTICIPATORY BAIL (4:46PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Karnataka BJP MLA B A Basavaraj challenging a high court order denying him anticipatory bail in a murder case. **** LGD23 SC-COLLEGIUM (6:18PM) **** The Supreme Court Collegium approved a proposal to appoint seven additional judges as permanent judges in the Kerala High Court. **** LGD25 SC-ENVIRONMENT (6:42PM) **** The Supreme Court observed that as the highest court of the country, the endeavour should be to minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching effect on the development and growth of the nation. ****

