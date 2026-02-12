SUPREME COURT HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top Supreme Court stories for Thursday: LGD8 SC-ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE (12:34PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh concerning retrospective environmental clearances to projects. **** LGD9 SC-MOVIE (12:42PM) **** You cannot denigrate a section of society by using such a title, the Supreme Court remarked while rapping filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on his film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. **** LGD10 SC-LD MOVIE (1:21PM) **** Observing that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of expression, the Supreme Court rapped filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title of his movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. **** LGD11 SC-DARGAH-PUJA (1:26PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the holding of puja within the premises of the Ladle Mashak Dargah and the samadhi of Hindu Saint Raghava Chaitanya in Karnataka's Aland during Mahashivaratri. **** LGD14 SC-RERA (3:47PM) **** The Supreme Court said it is high time all states rethought the constitution of the real estate regulatory authority (RERA) as the institution is doing nothing, except facilitating defaulting builders. **** LGD15 SC-MLA-ANTICIPATORY BAIL (4:46PM) **** The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Karnataka BJP MLA B A Basavaraj challenging a high court order denying him anticipatory bail in a murder case. **** LGD23 SC-COLLEGIUM (6:18PM) **** The Supreme Court Collegium approved a proposal to appoint seven additional judges as permanent judges in the Kerala High Court. **** LGD25 SC-ENVIRONMENT (6:42PM) **** The Supreme Court observed that as the highest court of the country, the endeavour should be to minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching effect on the development and growth of the nation. ****

