Supreme Court Reviews Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court discussed the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, deemed 'fit, hale and hearty' after 24 medical examinations. His role in inciting protests was debated, with Wangchuk's statements suggesting peaceful resolutions. A habeas corpus petition challenges his detention under the National Security Act, citing misconstrued actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:10 IST
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court examined the circumstances surrounding the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Government representatives confirmed Wangchuk's health as stable following 24 medical assessments since his detention.

Despite concerns around his involvement in violent protests, government officials maintained that the reasons for his detention remain valid. Wangchuk's references to historical protests were interpreted as provocative. His legal team contends these interpretations were exaggerated.

Wangchuk's legal battle continues, with a habeas corpus filed by his wife claiming his detention is unlawful under the National Security Act. The case highlights the contentious balance between national security and individual expression.

