MD drug worth Rs 21 crore seized in MP's Rajgarh district; 2 men arrested

Police have seized mephedrone (MD) drug worth nearly Rs 21 crore in the illicit market and arrested two persons in separate cases in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a Machalpur police station team apprehended a man near Mana village on February 11. During interrogation, the accused revealed he had hidden MD drug at his home in Arnia village, the official said. Upon searching his home, police seized 10.16 kilograms of the banned synthetic drug worth approximately Rs 10 crore in the illicit market from a carton kept in the kitchen, he informed. In the second operation, based on the arrested man's information, another person was detained and interrogated. Information provided by the person led to the recovery of 11.35 kilograms of MD drug from a carton hidden in a mustard field on Wednesday, according to the official. In both operations, police seized a total of 21.51 kilograms of the synthetic simulant drug estimated to be worth Rs 21 crore, he stated. These seizures clearly demonstrated that the Madhya Pradesh Police are continuously monitoring and taking rigorous and consistent action against the illegal drug trade, the official asserted.

