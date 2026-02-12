Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Minnesota ICE drawdown underway and surge should end, Trump's border czar says

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST
U.S. ​President Donald Trump's border czar ‌Tom Homan said on Thursday that a significant drawdown of immigration ‌enforcement agents in Minnesota is ‌underway and he has proposed that the surge there should conclude.

Under ⁠Operation ​Metro ⁠Surge, Trump had deployed about 3,000 armed ⁠immigration agents by the end ​of January to deport migrants in ⁠Minnesota, focused on Minneapolis, its ⁠biggest ​city. "I have proposed and President Trump has ⁠concurred that this surge operation conclude," Homan ⁠told ⁠reporters at a press conference.

