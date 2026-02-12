UPDATE 1-Minnesota ICE drawdown underway and surge should end, Trump's border czar says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:00 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that a significant drawdown of immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota is underway and he has proposed that the surge there should conclude.
Under Operation Metro Surge, Trump had deployed about 3,000 armed immigration agents by the end of January to deport migrants in Minnesota, focused on Minneapolis, its biggest city. "I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude," Homan told reporters at a press conference.
