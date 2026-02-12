UPDATE 2-Minnesota ICE drawdown underway and surge should end, Trump's border czar says

U.S. President ​Donald Trump's border czar Tom ‌Homan ​said on Thursday that a significant drawdown of immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota is underway ‌and he has proposed that the surge there should conclude.

Under Operation Metro Surge, Trump had deployed about 3,000 armed immigration agents by ‌the end of January to deport migrants in Minnesota, focused ‌on Minneapolis, its biggest city. "I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude," Homan told reporters at a press conference.

A week ⁠ago, ​Homan announced ⁠that about 700 immigration agents would be withdrawn. He said on Thursday that ⁠many of the remaining agents deployed from other states would be ​sent home in the coming week, citing in part what he ⁠called "unprecedented" coordination with local law enforcement agencies in Minnesota. The deportation sweeps have ⁠been ​staunchly opposed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, and other elected officials in the state. The agents, usually dressed ⁠in face masks and military-style camouflage gear, have repeatedly drawn angry protests ⁠from Minneapolis ⁠residents, who have blown whistles and used their cellphones to record video of the agents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)