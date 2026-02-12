Rising population, platforms to report online behind high figure of recorded crimes in Bihar: Dy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday claimed that the rise in population and introduction of digital platforms for reporting crimes online have led to an increase in the number of recorded offences across the state, as reflected in the NCRB data. Choudhary, who also holds the home portfolio, was replying to a question by RJD member Abdul Bari Siddiqui during the budget session in the Legislative Council. Citing the latest NCRB data, Siddiqui stated that cognisable crimes have increased from 1,15,216 to 3,52,000, theft from 11,518 to 22,760, and kidnapping from 2,566 to 3,245 since 2004. ''If this is the condition of 'Mangal Raj' (propitious rule), then 'Jungle Raj' (anarchic rule) was better than this,'' Siddiqui said. He was alluding to the NDA's persistent allegations that during the RJD's rule before 2005, Bihar epitomised Jungle Raj. Choudhary said, ''People's access to police stations has increased, as they now fearlessly register cases related to any incident. After the launch of platforms like e-FIR, Zero FIR, Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, people can also register their complaints online.'' He also attributed the increase in the number of cases to the rise in population over the two decades, which has almost doubled to 14 crore. The main proportion in the increase in registered cases of kidnapping is those related to elopement, marriage, and running away from home, he said, adding: ''kidnapping for ransom and murder is only 158, which is very low when compared to that before 2004.'' Every small criminal incident is being taken cognisance of by senior officials, and continuous monitoring is being done in order to control crime, Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)