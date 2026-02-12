Left Menu

Over 150-year-old Calcutta High Court building gets new address after renaming of road

The over 150-year-old neo-Gothic Calcutta High Court building got a new postal address on Thursday, after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation changed the name of the road on which the edifice stands. The oldest high court of the country will now have the address of 3, Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal, PIN - 700001, a notification by the high courts registrar general said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:29 IST
Over 150-year-old Calcutta High Court building gets new address after renaming of road
  • Country:
  • India

The over 150-year-old neo-Gothic Calcutta High Court building got a new postal address on Thursday, after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation changed the name of the road on which the edifice stands. The name of the road was changed from Esplanade Row (West) to Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani. The oldest high court of the country will now have the address of 3, Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal, PIN - 700001, a notification by the high court's registrar general said. The neo-Gothic High Court building was constructed in 1872, ten years after the establishment of the court itself, according to its official website. The design, by then government architect Walter Granville, was loosely modelled on the 13th-century Cloth Hall at Ypres, Belgium, it said. Justice Radhabinod Pal (1886 - 1967) was an eminent Indian jurist, known for his lone dissenting judgment at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, usually referred to as the Tokyo Trials, after World War II.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

 India
2
Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattis...

 India
3
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in K...

 India
4
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026