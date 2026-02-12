Over 150-year-old Calcutta High Court building gets new address after renaming of road

The over 150-year-old neo-Gothic Calcutta High Court building got a new postal address on Thursday, after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation changed the name of the road on which the edifice stands. The name of the road was changed from Esplanade Row (West) to Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani. The oldest high court of the country will now have the address of 3, Justice Radhabinod Pal Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal, PIN - 700001, a notification by the high court's registrar general said. The neo-Gothic High Court building was constructed in 1872, ten years after the establishment of the court itself, according to its official website. The design, by then government architect Walter Granville, was loosely modelled on the 13th-century Cloth Hall at Ypres, Belgium, it said. Justice Radhabinod Pal (1886 - 1967) was an eminent Indian jurist, known for his lone dissenting judgment at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, usually referred to as the Tokyo Trials, after World War II.

