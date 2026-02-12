Firoz Cachalia Intensifies Western Cape Safety Engagements Ahead of SONA

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has begun a series of engagements with a wide range of stakeholders across the Western Cape, focusing on persistent policing challenges and the urgent need to strengthen safety measures in communities affected by gang violence and organised crime.

According to a police statement, these engagements form part of the Minister’s programme ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for later this evening.

Western Cape Gang Violence Remains a Major Security Crisis

The Western Cape continues to experience severe levels of gang-related violence and organised criminal activity, particularly in areas where long-standing socio-economic challenges have created fertile ground for instability.

These patterns of violence have destabilised communities, endangered residents, and placed sustained pressure on law enforcement resources. Gang shootings, extortion networks, and drug-related crime remain key drivers of insecurity across the province.

SAPS Stabilisation Plan Under Review

In September last year, following extensive consultations with provincial stakeholders, the South African Police Service (SAPS) developed a stabilisation plan aimed at confronting gang violence and organised crime more effectively.

However, SAPS acknowledged that the plan requires more time to yield results, alongside adjustments to ensure stronger operational impact.

In response, SAPS is now finalising a revised stabilisation plan, which places significant emphasis on:

Enhanced deployment of specialised policing units

Strengthening the existing Anti-Gang Unit

Increasing police visibility in high-risk areas

Expanding intelligence-driven operations in gang violence hotspots

This revised approach is intended to improve operational capability and bolster coordinated responses in communities most affected by gang activity.

Inclusive Community-Centred Policing Approach

Cachalia’s stakeholder engagements have included meetings with civil society, religious, and community-based organisations, reflecting government’s commitment to inclusive policing strategies.

Among those consulted were:

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC)

The Cape Crime Crisis Coalition (C4)

Other community safety organisations

These discussions form part of broader efforts to ensure policing interventions are informed by local realities and community perspectives.

Continued Provincial Consultations Planned

As part of his ongoing programme, Minister Cachalia is expected to continue engagements with key provincial leaders and affected communities.

In the coming weeks, he will meet with:

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Stakeholders in Kayamandi

Community representatives in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch

These engagements are expected to further shape government’s approach to addressing organised crime, improving policing effectiveness, and restoring stability in violence-affected areas.

Building Long-Term Safety and Trust

The renewed focus on specialised deployments and intelligence-led policing underscores the seriousness of the security situation in the Western Cape.

Government has signalled that addressing gang violence will require sustained effort, stronger partnerships with communities, and continued refinement of law enforcement strategies to protect lives and restore public trust in policing institutions.