Miscreants open fire at residence of 2 coal traders in J'khand, probe underway

Armed miscreants opened fire at the residence of two coal traders before feeling, in Jharkhands Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday. DIG Hazaribag Anjani Kumar Jha has directed police to form an SIT to probe into the incident and nab the culprits.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:29 IST
Armed miscreants opened fire at the residence of two coal traders before feeling, in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Saunda Basti around midnight, they said. SP Ajay Kumar told PTI that four bike-borne assailants fired shots, and ''their motive appears to be creating fear for collecting extortion money from coal traders''. DIG (Hazaribag) Anjani Kumar Jha has directed police to form an SIT to probe into the incident and nab the culprits. Investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

