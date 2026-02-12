Left Menu

Ukraine defence chief urges allies to send PAC-3 air-defence missiles

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:45 IST
  • Ukraine

​Ukraine's ‌defence minister called on ​Kyiv's allies ‌on Thursday to "urgently" send PAC-3 missiles from their ‌warehouses to boost ‌Ukrainian air-defences in the face of mounting ⁠Russian ​strikes.

Stopping "every ⁠Russian tanker" carrying sanctioned ⁠oil was the fastest way ​to stop Moscow's ⁠war machine, Mykhailo Fedorov added ⁠as ​he addressed a meeting ⁠of the Ukraine defence ⁠contact group ⁠in Brussels.

