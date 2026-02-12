Ukraine defence chief urges allies to send PAC-3 air-defence missiles
12-02-2026
Ukraine's defence minister called on Kyiv's allies on Thursday to "urgently" send PAC-3 missiles from their warehouses to boost Ukrainian air-defences in the face of mounting Russian strikes.
Stopping "every Russian tanker" carrying sanctioned oil was the fastest way to stop Moscow's war machine, Mykhailo Fedorov added as he addressed a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group in Brussels.
