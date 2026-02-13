Left Menu

Suspected drug smuggler killed in Rajasthan's Pali

In retaliatory firing by the ANTF, the 36-year-old man, identified as Bhutto, received a bullet injury and died, Kumar told PTI. He was rushed to a hospital in Pali, where doctors declared him dead. He said another man travelling in the same vehicle has been detained.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 09:25 IST
Suspected drug smuggler killed in Rajasthan's Pali
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected drug smuggler was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Friday. The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) had received information about narcotics being transported in two vehicles. Acting on the tip-off, the team started chasing the vehicles. Inspector General, ANTF, Vikas Kumar said one vehicle managed to flee and to stop the second vehicle, the team placed a spike strip on the road, puncturing its tyres. ''The accused travelling in the car opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing by the ANTF, the 36-year-old man, identified as Bhutto, received a bullet injury and died,'' Kumar told PTI. He was rushed to a hospital in Pali, where doctors declared him dead. Kumar said the team recovered narcotics substance (doda chura), one pistol and several live cartridges. He said another man travelling in the same vehicle has been detained. ''The man who died was involved in several cases, including one of firing on police in Rajsamand in 2023,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

 India
2
Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter – but now we’re learning more

Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter...

 Australia
3
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focu...

 Global
4
Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Open or Closed: How Countries Really Manage Capital Flows in a Volatile World

How the world’s biggest medicine delivery effort is being rebuilt to eliminate neglected diseases

Fashion’s Recycling Fix Has a Dark Side, OECD Warns of Hidden Labour and Waste Risks

Mpox’s Uneven Spread in East Africa Reveals the High Cost of Delayed and Limited Vaccination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026