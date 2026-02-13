Winston Peters Welcomes Commonwealth Chief on First NZ Visit

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has hosted Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey in Auckland today, marking her first official visit to New Zealand since taking up the role.

The visit signals renewed engagement between New Zealand and the 56-member Commonwealth at a time when the organisation is pursuing reform and increasing its focus on small states and the Pacific.

“The Commonwealth plays an important role in bringing countries together around shared values,” Mr Peters said.

“New Zealand welcomes the Secretary-General’s engagement in the Pacific and her focus on reform, and we look forward to continued engagement on priorities of mutual interest.”

Focus on Reform and Accountability

During talks in Auckland, Mr Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s backing for a Commonwealth that is modern, effective and accountable to its member states.

He emphasised the importance of the organisation concentrating on its core strengths, including:

Democracy

Good governance

Human rights

The rule of law

New Zealand has long advocated for practical, results-focused reform within multilateral institutions to ensure they remain relevant and responsive to member countries’ needs.

Pacific Engagement a Key Priority

A central theme of discussions was the Secretary-General’s engagement with the Pacific, where many Commonwealth members are small island developing states facing unique economic, climate and governance challenges.

The leaders discussed the Secretary-General’s reform agenda and the importance of initiatives such as the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, which seeks to strengthen ocean governance and deliver tangible outcomes for small states.

For Pacific nations, ocean sustainability, climate resilience and access to development support remain critical issues. The Commonwealth provides a platform for small states to amplify their voice on the global stage.

Strengthening Shared Values

Mr Peters said New Zealand values the Commonwealth’s role in promoting stability and cooperation across diverse regions spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific.

The Secretary-General’s visit is expected to strengthen dialogue on governance reform, development priorities and support for small and vulnerable states.

As global institutions face increasing scrutiny, the discussions underscored New Zealand’s view that the Commonwealth must remain focused on delivering practical outcomes aligned with its founding principles.