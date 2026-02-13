Left Menu

J-K: Police seize property of drug peddler

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached property worth Rs 1.5 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The market value of the seized property is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, the police spokesperson said. This move is part of the ongoing efforts by the Kulgam police to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:11 IST
J-K: Police seize property of drug peddler
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached property worth Rs 1.5 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. According to a police spokesperson, the assets comprise six shops, five godowns, a tin shed, and a plinth located in Manigam village. These properties belong to Mohammad Ashraf Khanday, a resident of the Nipora area in Kulgam, who is allegedly involved in extensive drug trafficking. The action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, after establishing that the properties were proceeds of crime acquired through illegal drug operations. The market value of the seized property is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, the police spokesperson said. This move is part of the ongoing efforts by the Kulgam police to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia
2
Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

 Global
3
'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

 Bangladesh
4
"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tenn...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026