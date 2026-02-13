Left Menu

Meghalaya blast: Nepal Embassy urges citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas jobs

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas employment after nine workers from the Himalayan nation were among the 31 people killed in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya last week.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:00 IST
The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas employment after nine workers from the Himalayan nation were among the 31 people killed in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya last week. In a statement, the embassy expressed ''deepest condolences to the bereaved families'' and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, noting that the victims died in the February 5 explosion at the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. Seven other Nepal nationals were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, it said, wishing them a speedy recovery. ''The embassy is continuously in touch and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured,'' the statement said. Families seeking information or assistance have been requested to contact the mission through a dedicated helpline. Observing that the coal mine was allegedly being operated illegally, the embassy said it becomes difficult to secure rescue services, compensation and other facilities in the event of accidents at unauthorised workplaces. ''Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures,'' it said, urging citizens not to fall prey to strangers or intermediaries. The explosion at the illegal rat-hole coal mine in Thangsku area of Meghalaya claimed 31 lives, including several migrant workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

