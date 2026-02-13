Left Menu

Rajasthan: FSL rules out poisoning in death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa

Forensic analysis has found no evidence of poisoning in the death of a religious preacher who allegedly collapsed during treatment for a fever at her ashram in Rajasthans Jodhpur, officials said on Friday. However, officials said the final cause of death will be determined by the medical board after examining the forensic findings.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:32 IST
Forensic analysis has found no evidence of poisoning in the death of a religious preacher who allegedly collapsed during treatment for a ''fever'' at her ashram in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, officials said on Friday. Sadhvi Prem Baisa (25) had been suffering from asthma and developed severe breathing problems after catching a cold on January 28 in Jodhpur. A nurse, Devi Singh, was called to the ashram to administer an injection, after which she collapsed. Around 6 pm, sadhvi's father and a young man took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police had said earlier. A large number of the devotees assembled at the ashram after news of her death spread. They raised slogans and demanded a fair investigation into her ''sudden and suspicious death''. Following this, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham told reporters in Jaipur on Friday, ''The FSL report has come. The FSL has stated 'no poison' in its report. The report will be placed before the medical board that conducted the post-mortem. Further action will be taken after the doctors give their findings.'' He said that a Special Investigation Team is investigating the case from all angles. The viscera examination report was submitted on Thursday. The FSL found no traces of poison or toxic substances in her body, ruling out earlier suspicions of forced poisoning or other unnatural causes. However, officials said the final cause of death will be determined by the medical board after examining the forensic findings. Following a complaint by her father, Veeram Nath, police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem through a medical board on January 29. Viscera samples were sent to the FSL on February 2. During questioning, Devi Singh said the injections were administered based on a prescription allegedly given by a private hospital doctor. In the post-mortem report, no injury marks were found on the body.

