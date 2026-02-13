Jharkhand: Bihar man arrested with 7.5 kg of ganja at Hatia railway station
The accused has been identified as Mohan Prasad 60, a resident of Bihars East Champaran district, the RFP statement said. Prasad, during interrogation, said he had procured the ganja in Odishas Sambalpur district and was transporting it to Bihar, the statement said. The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Hatia GRP for further legal action, it added.
A man from Bihar was arrested with 7.5 kg of ganja at Hatia railway station in Jharkhand, an official statement said on Friday. The seized contraband is valued at Rs 3.75 lakh. The accused has been identified as Mohan Prasad (60), a resident of Bihar's East Champaran district, the RFP statement said. During the inspection, nine packets of ganja were seized from the accused's trolley bag on Thursday, it said. Prasad, during interrogation, said he had procured the ganja in Odisha's Sambalpur district and was transporting it to Bihar, the statement said. The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Hatia GRP for further legal action, it added.
