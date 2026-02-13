Left Menu

Louvre Museum's Denon gallery damaged by water leak, Mona Lisa unaffected

The Louvre ​museum's Denon gallery, where its ​most valuable paintings ‌are displayed, ​was hit by a water leak on Thursday evening, though the ‌area of the famous Da Vinci's Mona Lisa was unaffected, a union representative told Reuters on Friday. "Due to a ‌technical failure on the upper floor during the night, ‌the area is closed to the public and a scaffolding has been set up," the representative said.

A spokesperson for the ⁠museum had ​no immediate ⁠comment on the incident. The leak happened in the room 707, where ⁠paintings from 19th century French artist Charles Meynier and 16th ​century Italian artist Bernardino Luini are displayed. No evaluation ⁠of possible damage was available as of Friday at noon, ⁠the ​union representative said.

The water leak is the second in less than three months in a museum that ⁠has gone through a spate of recent setbacks - including a spectacular ⁠jewel ⁠heist, strikes and a massive ticket fraud investigation- that have put its management under intense ‌scrutiny.

