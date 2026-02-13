Left Menu

Mediapersons roughed up by TVK members in TN's Salem

Television journalists were roughed up by a few TVK members near a hospital where a man who attended party chief Vijays meeting died earlier on Friday, police said. Suraj, who fainted at the rally venue before Vijay had arrived, was rushed to a hospital and he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

PTI | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:25 IST
Mediapersons roughed up by TVK members in TN's Salem
  • Country:
  • India

Television journalists were roughed up by a few TVK members near a hospital where a man who attended party chief Vijay's meeting died earlier on Friday, police said. The journalists, waiting at the hospital, sought a senior functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam the reason for the death of Suraj, from Maharashtra, and also asked if the latter was provided with an entry pass containing the QR code. However, a few TVK members who accompanied the district functionary asked the TV crew not to take any visuals and roughed them up. This led to an argument between the mediapersons and the TVK functionaries, police said. Police who arrived at the spot pacified both the groups. Suraj, who fainted at the rally venue before Vijay had arrived, was rushed to a hospital and he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Renshaw

Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Ren...

 Sri Lanka
2
UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, FT reports

UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April,...

 Global
4
CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating body, action taken

CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating b...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026