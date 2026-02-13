Left Menu

UK terror ban on pro-Palestine group unlawful, court rules after appeal

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:41 IST
​The British ​government's ‌ban on pro-Palestinian ​campaign group Palestine Action as ‌a terrorist organisation is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday after ‌a legal challenge by ‌the group's co-founder.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly targeted ⁠Israel-linked ​defence ⁠companies in Britain with "direct action", often blocking ⁠entrances, or spraying red ​paint.

The High Court upheld two ⁠grounds of challenge, with Judge Victoria ⁠Sharp ​saying: "Proscription did result in a significant interference with the ⁠right to freedom of speech ⁠and ⁠the right to freedom of assembly."

