UK terror ban on pro-Palestine group unlawful, court rules after appeal
The British government's ban on pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday after a legal challenge by the group's co-founder.
Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies in Britain with "direct action", often blocking entrances, or spraying red paint.
The High Court upheld two grounds of challenge, with Judge Victoria Sharp saying: "Proscription did result in a significant interference with the right to freedom of speech and the right to freedom of assembly."
