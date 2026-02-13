UN voices concern over criticism of expert on Palestinian rights

A ​U.N. human ​rights spokesperson said ‌on Friday ​she was very worried about ‌attacks on independent U.N. experts after European governments criticised Francesca Albanese who is mandated ‌to report on human rights violations ‌in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We are very worried. We are concerned that ⁠U.N. ​officials, independent ⁠experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to ⁠personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts ​from the serious human rights ⁠issues," said U.N. human rights office spokesperson ⁠Marta ​Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing.

This follows criticism from Germany ⁠and other states this week over Albanese's alleged ⁠criticism ⁠of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)