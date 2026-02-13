UN voices concern over criticism of expert on Palestinian rights
officials, independent experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues," said U.N. human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing. This follows criticism from Germany and other states this week over Albanese's alleged criticism of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.
A U.N. human rights spokesperson said on Friday she was very worried about attacks on independent U.N. experts after European governments criticised Francesca Albanese who is mandated to report on human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.
"We are very worried. We are concerned that U.N. officials, independent experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues," said U.N. human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing.
This follows criticism from Germany and other states this week over Albanese's alleged criticism of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.
