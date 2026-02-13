Left Menu

UN voices concern over criticism of expert on Palestinian rights

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:07 IST
A ​U.N. human ​rights spokesperson said ‌on Friday ​she was very worried about ‌attacks on independent U.N. experts after European governments criticised Francesca Albanese who is mandated ‌to report on human rights violations ‌in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We are very worried. We are concerned that ⁠U.N. ​officials, independent ⁠experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to ⁠personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts ​from the serious human rights ⁠issues," said U.N. human rights office spokesperson ⁠Marta ​Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing.

This follows criticism from Germany ⁠and other states this week over Albanese's alleged ⁠criticism ⁠of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.

