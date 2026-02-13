Left Menu

U.S. Secretary ​of State ‌Marco Rubio met ​Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ‌Munich Security Conference on Friday, as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump ‌to China in April. The meeting was at ‌least the second in-person encounter between the top U.S. diplomat and Wang.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Rubio meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi

U.S. Secretary ​of State ‌Marco Rubio met ​Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ‌Munich Security Conference on Friday, as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump ‌to China in April.

The meeting was at ‌least the second in-person encounter between the top U.S. diplomat and Wang. Washington and Beijing have sought to ease ⁠tensions ​over ⁠issues including trade and tariff confrontations and the future of ⁠Taiwan. This month, Trump held a phone call with ​Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the Republican president ⁠described as "very positive".

Rubio and Wang shook hands and posed ⁠for ​the cameras before the two delegations flanked by their senior aides sat opposite each other ⁠in a hotel conference room in central Munich. ⁠They made no ⁠remarks and ignored a shouted question from a Reuters reporter.

