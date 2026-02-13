AAIB's Learjet 45 Crash Report: Unveiling the Tragedy

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is poised to release its preliminary findings on the tragic Learjet 45 crash, which occurred near Baramati airport. The crash, which took place on January 28, resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, sparking an intensive investigation.

During a recent event by real estate industry group Naredco, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the report would be available ''very soon.'' The deadly incident involved a plane owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, with the aircraft crashing on its second landing attempt. The Black Box has already been recovered as part of the probe.

On February 10, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged potential sabotage behind the crash, urging for a comprehensive investigation. The call for a multi-agency probe underscores the gravity of the situation as authorities endeavor to uncover the truth behind the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)