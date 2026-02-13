Left Menu

AAIB's Learjet 45 Crash Report: Unveiling the Tragedy

The AAIB is set to release its preliminary report on the Learjet 45 crash near Baramati, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Investigation is ongoing, with allegations of possible sabotage being raised by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is poised to release its preliminary findings on the tragic Learjet 45 crash, which occurred near Baramati airport. The crash, which took place on January 28, resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, sparking an intensive investigation.

During a recent event by real estate industry group Naredco, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the report would be available ''very soon.'' The deadly incident involved a plane owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, with the aircraft crashing on its second landing attempt. The Black Box has already been recovered as part of the probe.

On February 10, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged potential sabotage behind the crash, urging for a comprehensive investigation. The call for a multi-agency probe underscores the gravity of the situation as authorities endeavor to uncover the truth behind the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

