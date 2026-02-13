Shocking Bribery Scandal Exposed in Maharashtra Education Board

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant arrest on Friday, capturing Sudam Lotan Chavan, an assistant superintendent with the Maharashtra education board. Chavan was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. His involvement came to light when he attempted to facilitate the appointment of a writer for an SSC student with a learning disability in exchange for money.

The drama unfolded at the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Mumbai divisional office at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. This action led to increased scrutiny of the education department's operations. The complaint was filed by a private teacher, authorized by the student's mother, who approached the board office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke revealed that the accused initially demanded Rs 10,000 before settling for Rs 8,000. A trap was set by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 12, leading to Chavan's capture with the incriminating cash. The case has been registered at Vashi Police Station, marking a dent in corruption within the education sector.

