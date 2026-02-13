Left Menu

Shocking Bribery Scandal Exposed in Maharashtra Education Board

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Sudam Lotan Chavan, an assistant superintendent of the Maharashtra education board, for accepting a bribe. Chavan demanded Rs 8,000 to facilitate a writer appointment for a student with a learning disability. The ACB trapped Chavan during the bribe transaction.

Shocking Bribery Scandal Exposed in Maharashtra Education Board
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant arrest on Friday, capturing Sudam Lotan Chavan, an assistant superintendent with the Maharashtra education board. Chavan was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. His involvement came to light when he attempted to facilitate the appointment of a writer for an SSC student with a learning disability in exchange for money.

The drama unfolded at the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Mumbai divisional office at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. This action led to increased scrutiny of the education department's operations. The complaint was filed by a private teacher, authorized by the student's mother, who approached the board office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke revealed that the accused initially demanded Rs 10,000 before settling for Rs 8,000. A trap was set by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 12, leading to Chavan's capture with the incriminating cash. The case has been registered at Vashi Police Station, marking a dent in corruption within the education sector.

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

