Justice Sought: TMC-BJP Clash Over Migrant Worker's Death in Maharashtra

Tensions flared between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee called for justice in the case of a migrant worker's death in Maharashtra's Pune district. Banerjee met the family of the deceased, Sukhen Mahato, in West Bengal's Purulia, vowing legal and political backing if justice is not served swiftly.

Banerjee accused the BJP of misinformation, urging Maharashtra police to ensure those involved face strict punishment. The TMC leader insisted that even if bail is granted, efforts must be made to oppose it, pledging that his party would step in legally to ensure the case is pursued thoroughly.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instructions, the TMC initiated coordination with Maharashtra for prompt action. Meanwhile, the BJP countered the allegations, urging reliance on verified facts and warning against premature political narratives that could impact migrant workers' safety across states.

