Foiled British Terror Plot: Two Men Jailed

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a foiled terror plot against the Jewish community in England, inspired by the Islamic State. The plot, centered around the use of automatic firearms, was intended to cause maximum casualties.

Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, were convicted at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiring to inflict mass harm. The trial began shortly after an unrelated attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Judge Mark Wall handed down sentences of 37 years for Saadaoui and 26 years for Hussein, emphasizing the imminent threat they posed. Prosecutors highlighted the extremists' intent as a significant danger, underscoring the seriousness of the thwarted plan.

