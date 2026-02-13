Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

In a dramatic scene that unfolded at the district grievance redressal committee meeting in Kaithal, Haryana Minister Anil Vij clashed with Kaithal SP Upasna over the suspension of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) involved in a land-related investigation.

The incident unfolded on Friday when Vij, presiding over the meeting, demanded the suspension of the ASI based on allegations made by a resident. Upasna, however, stated that jurisdictional limits prevented her from carrying out the order, as the ASI was from a neighboring district.

Unfazed by the SP's clarification, Vij insisted that she write to the DGP to implement the suspension, asserting his directive's statewide applicability. The tensions highlighted recurring struggles between political directives and administrative protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)