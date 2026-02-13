Fraudulent Escort Service Scam Busted: Two Arrested in Haryana

On a recent bust in Haryana, two men were detained for orchestrating a scam involving fraudulent money transfers under the guise of a male escort service membership, as confirmed by the police.

The arrests were made in Manesar following a complaint from a victim, who was misled into paying a membership fee for a non-existent gigolo service last August. Investigations led to the apprehension of Deshraj, a taxi driver from Gurugram, and Arjun Singh from Rajasthan, an employee in a private company.

Authorities revealed that Deshraj's SIM card was misappropriated for Rs 1,500, facilitating the deception. Furthermore, Arjun's bank account, used in the fraud, was sold for Rs 3,000. The incident underscores the need for heightened vigilance against digital fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)