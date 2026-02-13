Left Menu

Fraudulent Escort Service Scam Busted: Two Arrested in Haryana

Haryana Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a fraudulent scheme where money was illicitly transferred under the pretense of a gigolo service membership. The suspects were traced and arrested in Manesar, illuminating a scam involving the sale of SIM cards and bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:34 IST
Fraudulent Escort Service Scam Busted: Two Arrested in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a recent bust in Haryana, two men were detained for orchestrating a scam involving fraudulent money transfers under the guise of a male escort service membership, as confirmed by the police.

The arrests were made in Manesar following a complaint from a victim, who was misled into paying a membership fee for a non-existent gigolo service last August. Investigations led to the apprehension of Deshraj, a taxi driver from Gurugram, and Arjun Singh from Rajasthan, an employee in a private company.

Authorities revealed that Deshraj's SIM card was misappropriated for Rs 1,500, facilitating the deception. Furthermore, Arjun's bank account, used in the fraud, was sold for Rs 3,000. The incident underscores the need for heightened vigilance against digital fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
2
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine
3
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
4
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026