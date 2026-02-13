Imposter Busted: Fake ASI Nabbed in Haryana
A man named Deepak, posing as an assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana police, was arrested following a routine vehicle check. He falsely identified himself as an ASI and presented a constable's ID, raising suspicions. The car used in the impersonation was seized as further investigations proceed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A man pretending to be an assistant sub-inspector in Haryana was apprehended, authorities reported on Friday. Deepak, hailing from Ankheer village, was placed under a one-day police remand.
Officials detailed that during a routine check at Badkhal Chowk on Thursday, an Alto car adorned with police stickers was intercepted. The driver, claiming to be an ASI from Surajkund police station, produced a constable's ID upon request for credentials, sparking suspicion.
Upon further interrogation, he confessed to not being a police officer. The vehicle in question has been impounded as the investigation continues, police disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- police
- arrest
- imposter
- Deepak
- ASI
- Surajkund
- investigation
- Badkhal Chowk
- officials
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?
Marriott International: A Record Year of Growth in Asia Pacific
While entering these buildings, every officer and employee must ponder whether their work that day will make life easier for people: PM Modi.
PM Modi inaugurates two new Kartavya Bhawans, releases commemorative postage stamp and coin on the occasion.
UPDATE 1-Russian central bank cuts key rate 50 basis points to 15.5%