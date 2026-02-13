Left Menu

Imposter Busted: Fake ASI Nabbed in Haryana

A man named Deepak, posing as an assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana police, was arrested following a routine vehicle check. He falsely identified himself as an ASI and presented a constable's ID, raising suspicions. The car used in the impersonation was seized as further investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:33 IST
A man pretending to be an assistant sub-inspector in Haryana was apprehended, authorities reported on Friday. Deepak, hailing from Ankheer village, was placed under a one-day police remand.

Officials detailed that during a routine check at Badkhal Chowk on Thursday, an Alto car adorned with police stickers was intercepted. The driver, claiming to be an ASI from Surajkund police station, produced a constable's ID upon request for credentials, sparking suspicion.

Upon further interrogation, he confessed to not being a police officer. The vehicle in question has been impounded as the investigation continues, police disclosed.

