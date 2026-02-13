Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad Khan for accepting a bribe in Srinagar. Khan was accused of demanding illegal gratification in a case already in court. Caught red-handed, Khan's arrest follows a verified complaint and his subsequent apprehension by an ACB team.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a police officer in Srinagar for alleged bribery. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, from Pulwama, was caught accepting Rs 8,000 in bribe.
The arrest came after a complaint was filed against Khan, who was accused of demanding illegal payments in a case already settled in court. During the investigation, evidence corroborated these allegations, leading to further action.
An operation orchestrated by the ACB led to Khan being caught in the act, resulting in his arrest. The bribe was recovered in the presence of witnesses, cementing the case against him.
