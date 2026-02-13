Opposition Leader Accuses Kerala Government of Corruption Amid Audit Scrutiny

Kerala's political scene is heating up as V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, accuses the ruling LDF government of rampant corruption. He alleges that government officials are 'looting public funds' and protecting party elites from justice.

Satheesan points to an audit highlighting financial misappropriations related to last year's Global Ayyappa Sangam, claiming 'crores' were mishandled. The Kerala High Court recently questioned the Travancore Devaswom Board and State Audit Department on discrepancies noted in the audit report.

The opposition leader also criticizes the delayed FIR against former MLA P T Kunju Muhammed after a sexual harassment allegation, questioning the partiality of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has yet to fully address the issue. State Higher Education Minister R Bindu, however, counters these claims, affirming the government's commitment to women's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)