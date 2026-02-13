Mumbai Mayor Targets 'Mafia Raj' in Birth Certificate Scam

Under the leadership of Mayor Ritu Tawde, Mumbai's BJP-dominated civic administration is intensifying efforts to tackle illegal birth certificates associated with Bangladeshi nationals.

Recently, 237 fake certificates were annulled by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and further investigations are underway to pinpoint involved officials.

Highlighting the severity of systemic corruption, the administration pledges strong measures against all forms of illegitimacy, including street encroachments, to reclaim pedestrian spaces.

