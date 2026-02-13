Mumbai Mayor Targets 'Mafia Raj' in Birth Certificate Scam
Mumbai's BJP-led civic body, under Mayor Ritu Tawde, is cracking down on illegal birth certificates allegedly obtained by Bangladeshi nationals. This includes the cancellation of 237 certificates and ongoing probes. The mayor has vowed stringent actions against involved officials, highlighting systemic corruption and a focus on clearing illegitimate encroachments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Under the leadership of Mayor Ritu Tawde, Mumbai's BJP-dominated civic administration is intensifying efforts to tackle illegal birth certificates associated with Bangladeshi nationals.
Recently, 237 fake certificates were annulled by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and further investigations are underway to pinpoint involved officials.
Highlighting the severity of systemic corruption, the administration pledges strong measures against all forms of illegitimacy, including street encroachments, to reclaim pedestrian spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
