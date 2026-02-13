Gold Missing at Sabarimala Temple: SIT Intensifies Probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into alleged gold loss from artefacts at Sabarimala temple. With police assistance, they collected samples by removing gold-plated coverings. The investigation employs advanced scientific methodologies after securing Kerala High Court's permission. Arrests have been made, and the inquiry continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its inquiry into the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the revered Sabarimala temple, police sources revealed.
For the second consecutive day, samples were collected by removing the gold-plated coverings from artefacts in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.
The SIT plans to use advanced scientific methods, including X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy, to analyze the samples, following the Kerala High Court's approval. Arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Ambitious Infrastructure Leap with KIIFB
Empowering Leaders: BJP's Push for Viksit Keralam
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway
Kerala's Textbook Feud: A Clash Over Early Distribution
Opposition Leader Accuses Kerala Government of Corruption Amid Audit Scrutiny