Gold Missing at Sabarimala Temple: SIT Intensifies Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into alleged gold loss from artefacts at Sabarimala temple. With police assistance, they collected samples by removing gold-plated coverings. The investigation employs advanced scientific methodologies after securing Kerala High Court's permission. Arrests have been made, and the inquiry continues.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:06 IST
Gold Missing at Sabarimala Temple: SIT Intensifies Probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its inquiry into the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the revered Sabarimala temple, police sources revealed.

For the second consecutive day, samples were collected by removing the gold-plated coverings from artefacts in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

The SIT plans to use advanced scientific methods, including X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy, to analyze the samples, following the Kerala High Court's approval. Arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

