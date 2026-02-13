Left Menu

Teacher Jailed for Fulfilling Mother's Eye Donation Wish

Amir Chand Shekh, a teacher and social worker, was jailed on accusations of trafficking his deceased mother's cornea, despite evidence of her donation intention. He was released on bail with his family, claiming a conspiracy against them. The ordeal highlighted misconceptions about organ donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:09 IST
Teacher Jailed for Fulfilling Mother's Eye Donation Wish
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist, schoolteacher Amir Chand Shekh spent three days in jail over allegations of selling his late mother's cornea. Officials revealed on Friday that a court granted bail after proof showed it was a donation to a government hospital, honoring her wish.

The Krishnanagar court released Shekh and his family, arrested following a complaint claiming body part sales. They were granted bail on Rs 2,000 bonds, refuting the charges as a conspiracy aimed at defaming them.

Amir's mother, Rabeya Sekh, desired to donate her eyes after seeing hospital images during a cataract surgery. Shekh expressed pride in his illiterate mother's understanding of eye donation importance. His wife seeks justice for the distress they endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
2
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

Inter-State Iridium Scam Busted by Tamil Nadu Police

 India
4
Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Immigration Strategy

Costly Deportation Deals Under Scrutiny: Senate Report Criticizes Trump's Im...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026