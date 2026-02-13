Teacher Jailed for Fulfilling Mother's Eye Donation Wish
Amir Chand Shekh, a teacher and social worker, was jailed on accusations of trafficking his deceased mother's cornea, despite evidence of her donation intention. He was released on bail with his family, claiming a conspiracy against them. The ordeal highlighted misconceptions about organ donation.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist, schoolteacher Amir Chand Shekh spent three days in jail over allegations of selling his late mother's cornea. Officials revealed on Friday that a court granted bail after proof showed it was a donation to a government hospital, honoring her wish.
The Krishnanagar court released Shekh and his family, arrested following a complaint claiming body part sales. They were granted bail on Rs 2,000 bonds, refuting the charges as a conspiracy aimed at defaming them.
Amir's mother, Rabeya Sekh, desired to donate her eyes after seeing hospital images during a cataract surgery. Shekh expressed pride in his illiterate mother's understanding of eye donation importance. His wife seeks justice for the distress they endured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
