Teacher Jailed for Fulfilling Mother's Eye Donation Wish

In an unexpected twist, schoolteacher Amir Chand Shekh spent three days in jail over allegations of selling his late mother's cornea. Officials revealed on Friday that a court granted bail after proof showed it was a donation to a government hospital, honoring her wish.

The Krishnanagar court released Shekh and his family, arrested following a complaint claiming body part sales. They were granted bail on Rs 2,000 bonds, refuting the charges as a conspiracy aimed at defaming them.

Amir's mother, Rabeya Sekh, desired to donate her eyes after seeing hospital images during a cataract surgery. Shekh expressed pride in his illiterate mother's understanding of eye donation importance. His wife seeks justice for the distress they endured.

