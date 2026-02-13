Retired IPS Officer NK Mishra Appointed as Special Observer for West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission has named retired IPS officer NK Mishra as the Special Observer for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Mishra's role includes overseeing the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and monitoring election preparedness.

The Commission clarified that Mishra's appointment is empowered by Article 324 of the Indian Constitution. He will be responsible for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for 2026.

Mishra must visit the state periodically and report his findings to the Commission. His duties will be under the guidance and control of the Election Commission, with coordination support from the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal.