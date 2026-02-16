Zoramthanga Criticizes Mizoram Land Deal: A Controversial Acquisition

In a striking critique, Mizoram opposition leader Zoramthanga has condemned the state government's handling of a contentious land deal near Lengpui. Accusations are rife regarding the bypassing of legal protocols to fast-track the acquisition process, alleged to have financially benefited a few at the expense of legal standards.

Central to the controversy is a massive Rs 187.90 crore payout intended for the acquisition of land for the Indian Air Force. Zoramthanga claims that the transaction bypassed mandatory social and legal evaluations, leading to the funds being deposited prematurely in the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner's account, an act he describes as "putting the cart before the horse."

The scandal has not only heightened tensions between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition parties but has also drawn calls for a federal inquiry. Allegations suggest that certain individuals, rather than original landowners, received the bulk of the compensation. Despite the ZPM government's attempts to shift blame to previous administrations, scrutiny and media attention continue to escalate around this high-profile case.

