Mani Shankar Aiyar's Scathing Words Spark Congress Controversy

In a shocking tirade, Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has lashed out at several of his party colleagues, accusing them of opportunism and unprincipled behavior. This comes in the wake of his prediction that the LDF will retain power in Kerala, a comment that stirred controversy within the party ranks.

Aiyar did not hold back in his criticism, targeting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor by labeling him as an unprincipled careerist, and termed AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a 'rowdy.' He also made derogatory remarks about Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The incensed comments have prompted responses from various Congress leaders distancing the party from Aiyar's opinions. AICC has clarified that Aiyar does not represent the Congress's views, while other leaders have reiterated confidence in their governance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)