Kesavan Slams Aiyar's LDF Victory Prediction, Questions Congress Leadership
BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar for predicting a Left Democratic Front victory in Kerala, calling it a reflection of Congress's leadership failures. Aiyar's comments, expressing doubts over his party's prospects, have sparked controversy and distanced Congress from his views.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's prediction of a Left Democratic Front (LDF) triumph in Kerala, describing it as an indication of the Congress leadership's failure in the state. Kesavan asserted that Aiyar's critique of his own party demonstrates that Rahul Gandhi is perceived as a significant liability in Indian politics, while highlighting that polarized political tactics are losing appeal.
Kesavan emphasized that Aiyar's severe remarks suggesting the Congress would face defeat in the Kerala elections serve as a vote of no confidence in its leadership. These statements underline a disconnect between the Congress leadership and the electorate of Kerala, according to Kesavan.
Earlier, Aiyar, speaking to ANI, expressed his belief in an LDF victory despite personal wishes for a UDF win, citing the achievements of the Pinarayi government. His comments drew a sharp reaction from Congress, which distanced itself from his stance, with Aiyar insisting on his continued party affiliation while identifying as a disciple of past leaders rather than Rahul Gandhi.
