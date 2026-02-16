Left Menu

Assam Politics in Turmoil: Key Leaders Resign from Congress

Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress chief, resigned ahead of state assembly polls, causing political turbulence. He later sought time to reconsider after the high command intervened. Meanwhile, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal left Congress to join Raijor Dal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Borah to join BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:02 IST
Assam Politics in Turmoil: Key Leaders Resign from Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist in Assam's political landscape, Bhupen Borah, former chief of the state's Congress unit, tendered his resignation just before the crucial assembly polls, citing being ignored by party leadership. This move sent ripples through the political sphere, prompting the party's high command to immediately reject the resignation.

Adding fuel to the fire, three-time MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal announced his departure from Congress to align with Raijor Dal. Meanwhile, BJP extended an open invitation to Borah amid heated discussions with central Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who intervened personally.

Amidst this, the Chief Minister offered Borah a 'safe seat' should he choose to join the BJP, highlighting internal Congress tensions and the strategic political maneuverings at play in the northeastern state.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026