Assam Politics in Turmoil: Key Leaders Resign from Congress
Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress chief, resigned ahead of state assembly polls, causing political turbulence. He later sought time to reconsider after the high command intervened. Meanwhile, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal left Congress to join Raijor Dal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Borah to join BJP.
In a dramatic twist in Assam's political landscape, Bhupen Borah, former chief of the state's Congress unit, tendered his resignation just before the crucial assembly polls, citing being ignored by party leadership. This move sent ripples through the political sphere, prompting the party's high command to immediately reject the resignation.
Adding fuel to the fire, three-time MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal announced his departure from Congress to align with Raijor Dal. Meanwhile, BJP extended an open invitation to Borah amid heated discussions with central Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who intervened personally.
Amidst this, the Chief Minister offered Borah a 'safe seat' should he choose to join the BJP, highlighting internal Congress tensions and the strategic political maneuverings at play in the northeastern state.
