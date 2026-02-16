Revamping Union-State Synergy: A Landmark Report by Justice Joseph Committee

The Justice Kurian Joseph Committee has presented its initial report on Centre-State relations to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The committee, led by the retired Supreme Court judge, was appointed to critically analyze modern federal challenges and provide practical recommendations for balancing power between the Union and states.

This marks the fourth key national review on Union-State ties and continues Tamil Nadu's history of influential discourse, after guiding the Rajamannar Committee's efforts in 1969-71. Other significant reviews include the Sarkaria Commission (1983–88) and Punchhi Commission (2007–10), which provided pivotal insights into intergovernmental relations in India.

The current committee, including K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and M Naganathan, emphasizes transparency by offering 'open access' to the Tamil version of the report. It will also be translated into major Indian languages. The goal is to redefine and fortify cooperative federalism, aligning power and responsibility across government levels.

