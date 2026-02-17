Left Menu

Tragedy on the Roads: Fun Reel Claims Promising Young Life

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old BBA student, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident caused by a minor allegedly performing a stunt for a social media 'fun reel' in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. His mother, Inna Makan, is determined to seek justice for the loss of her ambitious son.

A promising young life was tragically cut short in an accident allegedly caused by a reckless 'fun reel' stunt intended for social media. The victim, Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old BBA student, was killed instantly when an SUV, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old, collided with his motorcycle in Dwarka.

Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, expressed her grief and anger, recounting the ambitions and dedication of her son. She emphasized his commitment to hard work and clarified that the unnecessary tragedy had not only shattered his dreams but her own hopes for her son's future abroad.

Authorities have arrested the minor involved, who is facing multiple charges under traffic laws. Legal proceedings are in motion, and Sahil's mother declared her intent to pursue justice, criticizing the current handling of the case and advocating for road safety enforcement.

