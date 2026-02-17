Diplomatic Bridges: Qatari Prime Minister's Visit to Venezuela
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani visited Venezuela, greeted by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. While official details remain undisclosed, Qatar has historically acted as a mediator between the United States and Venezuela, especially facilitating talks between the Venezuelan government and its opposition.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani made an official visit to Venezuela this week, as evidenced by images broadcast on state television.
Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. However, neither government has released a detailed schedule or further information regarding the visit.
Qatar has a long-standing role as an intermediary between the United States and Venezuela, notably aiding negotiations between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties.
