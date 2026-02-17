Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Conviction Due to Faulty Investigation in Chhattisgarh Child Murder Case

The Supreme Court reversed the conviction of a man implicated in the murder of his stepdaughter due to an incomplete investigation and gaps in evidence. The court commended the prosecution lawyer for her preparation but criticized the police's handling of the case, citing oversight and inconsistencies.

  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and life sentence of Rohit Jangde, who was accused of murdering his six-year-old stepdaughter. The court criticized the Chhattisgarh Police for a flawed investigation that failed to connect the dots, leaving many questions unanswered about the 2018 case.

Justices K Vinod Chandran and Sanjay Kumar commended prosecution lawyer Ankita Sharma for her diligent preparation despite the investigation's shortcomings. The court noted discrepancies in the timeline and evidence, including mismatches in DNA results and inconsistencies in arrest records.

With doubts regarding Jangde's arrest date and the lack of a timely missing person report, the court set aside his conviction, highlighting the need for thorough investigations in serious cases. The bench emphasized the importance of evidence-based convictions and fair legal processes.

